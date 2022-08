Author Adam Selzer joins WGN Radio’s John Landecker to discuss his new book, Graceland Cemetery: Chicago Stories, Symbols, and Secrets. He informs John of his time as an English major, a guide for the Chicago ghost tours, and other experiences that lead him to be interested in the stories of Graceland Cemetery. Later, Adam addresses the various lives of those buried in the famous cemetery such as Marshall Field, Philip Armour Sr., Dr. Daniel Brainard, and more!

