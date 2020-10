Over 50 years as a concert promoter, Danny Zelisko has gathered a few stories. Now, ten-thousand events later, Danny is sharing the whole wild truth in his new book, ALL EXCE$$ Occupation: Concert Promoter.

He joins John Landecker to share some of the biggest moments from his career including bumping elbows with Chicago sports legends like Brian Piccolo and Ernie Banks and picking up Alice Cooper’s band manager from the side of the road.

Order the book now at www.dzplive.com.