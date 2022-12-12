U.S. Customs and Border Protection Public Affairs Officer Steven Bansbach joins John Landecker to talk about what they are doing to stop the importing of counterfeit goods both in stores and online. Steven guides us through some tips to help identify counterfeit items. For more information click here for CBP’s twitter.
Customs and Border Protection seize nearly 3 billion dollars in counterfeit goods
by: Breandan Rook
Posted:
Updated:
