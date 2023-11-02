Your host, the legendary John Landecker, is joined by Herb Weisbaum, The ConsumerMan, an Emmy-award-winning broadcaster and one of America’s top consumer experts. He’s been protecting us for more than 40 years, having covered the consumer beat for CBS News, NBC News, and The TODAY Show, among others.

He is currently a Contributing Editor at Checkbook.org, a nonprofit organization that helps consumers get good service and low prices. He also hosts their Consumerpedia podcast.

Together they discuss the best tips and tricks and ways to pick a credit card and all the different types of credit cards. Ways to check your credit score, the best types of cards for your situation, and more! if you want more details check out his article How to Pick The Right Credit Card