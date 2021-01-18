Couple separated by travel ban share their true story

Chicago journalist and author Bill Hillmann has a long history with Pamplona, Spain. For years, he covered the running of the bulls, participating in the time-honored tradition and writing his own guide for prospective runners. But after COVID-19 hit, there was something else calling him back.

His romance with Paula Zabalza spanned thousands of miles and became the love story of a lifetime. Bill and Paula join John Landecker to tell their tale of pandemic courtship and how they overcame their forced separation.