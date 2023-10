Chicago Tribune reporter Rick Kogan joins your host John Landecker on the show to reminisce about Corky turning 80 years old on Tuesday, October 24th. Together they talk about Rick’s article and tell a few fond memories of the legendary Chicago musician. Read Rick’s Article There’ll be no singing the blues when Corky Siegel turns — can you believe it? — 80 and listen to their interview below.

