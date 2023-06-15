Wally Werderich, a man who was a part of a canoe team that paddled the length of the Mississippi River in under 17 days, shares his journey. Wally and his team (Scott Miller, Joe Mann, Paul Cox) traveled roughly 2,350 miles in under 17 days, which is a record time that is pending certification from Guinness World Records. The group dodged barges, navigated bends, and paddled through the night in order to achieve this feat. Listen to hear more about their fascinating journey, and be sure to check out the trailer for a documentary about the feat here.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction