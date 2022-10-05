WASHINGTON – OCTOBER 29: Comedian Steven Wright arrives at the 5th Annual Kennedy Center Mark Twain Prize presentation ceremony October 29, 2002 in Washington D.C. Comedian…
WASHINGTON – OCTOBER 29: Comedian Steven Wright arrives at the 5th Annual Kennedy Center Mark Twain Prize presentation ceremony October 29, 2002 in Washington D.C. Comedian Bob Newhart was the recipient of the 5th Annual Mark Twain Prize. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)
Comedian and actor Steven Wright joins John Landecker on WGN Radio to talk about the start of his career and the new show he has coming to the North Shore Center for the Performing Arts in Skokie on October 6th.