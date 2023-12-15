The Radio Zamboni for WGN John Landecker is joined today by a very special guest, the legendary Head Ice Tech for the Chicago Blackhawks, Dan Ahearn. Over the last 40 years, if you’ve been to a game, chances are you’ve seen him on the Zamboni cleaning the ice for players between periods. But he does so much more for the Blackhawks organization and the hockey community locally. Listen below to hear Dan tell his story about how hockey is his life. You won’t want to miss this!
Close
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
WGN AM Monthly Newsletter
720 WGN is The Voice of the Blackhawks
John Wiedeman and Troy Murray describe the action. Pregame with Joe Brand starts 30 minutes before puck drop, with full postgame coverage after the game.
Highlights
Results/Schedule
Standings
Team Stats
Injuries
Blackhawks Highlights
Blackhawks Postgame
Blackhawks Live
Blackhawks 720