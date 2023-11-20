Your host, the legendary John Landecker, is joined by Herb Weisbaum, The ConsumerMan, an Emmy-award-winning broadcaster and one of America’s top consumer experts. He’s been protecting us for more than 40 years, having covered the consumer beat for CBS News, NBC News, and The TODAY Show, among others.

He is currently a Contributing Editor at Checkbook.org, a nonprofit organization that helps consumers get good service and low prices. He also hosts their Consumerpedia podcast.

Together they discuss the best strategies when finding the right company to repair or replace your roof, consider all your options, read reviews from other customers, and don’t do work with companies who come to your door. Listen below to hear the link Herb gives to show you all the results they found!