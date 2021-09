Scott Friedland, owner of Timeless Toys, joins John Landecker to talk about his new toy drive. Timeless Toys in Lincoln Square will be accepting and matching donations for new toys through the end of September, working with Team Rubicon to deliver them to Afghan children in camps across the United States.

For those interested in helping: Shop toys at https://www.timelesstoyschicago.com and use promo code “ALLIES” at checkout and choose in-store pickup.