Dane Neal in for John Landecker this evening helps promote Chicago Restaurant Week with the help of two local chefs and restaurateurs In the first part of the segment, Dane welcomes Chef Lamar Moore from Bronzeville Winery, featuring American cuisine featuring locally sourced comfort foods matched with an impressive, rotating wine list with selections from around the world highlighting women, minority and African American owned labels. After the break, Dane has Chef Steve Chiappetti from the Albert, known for Italian-American cuisine inspired by his Calabrian heritage. Check out both of those spots and more during Chicago Restaurant Week. Click here for participating restaurants

