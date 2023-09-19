Actor, comedian, videographer, and tour guide Dan Goldrosen joins John Landecker to talk about his newest venture which is leading walking tours of downtown Chicago that highlight the filming locations of a number of hit TV shows and movies. Some of these include Ferris Bueller’s Day Off, The Untouchables, The Dark Knight, The Bear, and more! If you are interested in booking a tour, visit onlocationtours.com.

