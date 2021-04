Bill Schnee has dedicated his life to one goal: making hit records. He has been behind the board with artists like Barbra Streisand, Carly Simon, Ringo Starr – with all the Beatles, Art Garfunkel, and the Pointer Sisters. He joins John Landecker to share his story from almost becoming a lawyer to bringing his process to some of the greatest music ever recorded.

