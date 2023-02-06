John Landecker is joined by Charles Epting, the President and CEO of H.R. Harmer Fine Stamp Auctions. Charles is bringing a one-of-a-kind auction to market in the form of hundreds of letters and stamps from Chicago centuries ago. If you want to check out the exhibit before the auction, the stamps will be in an open house exhibit at The Chicago Philatelic Society Thursday, February 9th, 2023, Check out the information on their website here!

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction