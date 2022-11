With Veterans Day around the corner, John Landecker fills in for Dave Plier and is joined by Joe Franzese, former U.S. Marine and Board Member for the Chicago Marines Foundation. Joe talks about the upcoming 247th birthday of the United States Marine Corps, and how the Chicago Marines Foundation is celebrating at Old Crow Smokehouse in Wrigleyville on Thursday, November 10th. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit chicagomarinesfoundation.org.

