Christmas is feeling very different this year, but that's not going to stop Andre Russell from bringing smiles to families around Chicago. For years, Andre has donned the red suit as "Dreezy Claus" and provided children immeasurable joy during the holiday season. As Chicago's Black Santa, Andre shows kids that Christmas is for everyone and gives them a Saint Nick that represents them.

Andre joins John Landecker to talk about what it takes to be Santa and his new book, just in time for Christmas.