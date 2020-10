FILE – In this Nov. 20, 2009 file photo chocolate moves down the production line at the Cadburys factory in Birmingham, England. Water supply problems affected a Cadbury plant after freezing weather in England, but the company never stopped making candy. A false story made that claim after bitter weather followed by a thaw led to burst pipes in the Birmingham area. That’s where Cadbury’s flagship Bournville factory produces Dairy Milk chocolate bars, Easter creme eggs and other treats. Cadbury says there was a limited supply of water for a brief period, but sweets production never came to a halt. (AP Photo/Simon Dawson, File)

Ever wonder where your favorite candy came from? Turns out the origins of these sweet treats can go back all the way into pre-history.

Susan Benjamin joins John Landecker for a deep dive into where our candy comes from, why we love it and Chicago’s huge ties to the entire industry.