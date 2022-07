Dr. Tom Letessier shares his newly published study about the relationships between dolphins and remote coral reef health. While trialing an underwater microphone to track dolphin vocalizations, Letessier and his team discovered that dolphin excrement has “reef-healing nutrients” for coral reefs harmed by climate change. Dr. Letessier says that his “next step is to recruit more scientists to join his team” and continue expanding empirical testing.

