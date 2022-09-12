Westchester Civic Theatre Board Member, Jamie Klein joins WGN Radio’s John Landecker to share all the details on their annual 8×10 Play Festival. There are eight, never before performed, 10-minute scripts that were written by members of the community which are directed by members of the community who each need a cast. This year the theme is holidays!



Listen in while Jamie shares details on how the writing, auditioning, directing and performing process goes for this gem of an experience which is perfect for new actors and experienced actors alike.

Auditions are on Wednesday, September 14, from 7-10 PM at Faith Lutheran Church in Brookfield. Performances will be Friday, Oct 21 and Saturday Oct. 22 at the Mario Parente Theater in Oakbrook Terrace. To learn more go to westchesterplays.com.