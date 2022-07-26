Using data from online grocery orders in the United States, Instacart has determined each state’s favorite flavor relative to the national average — excluding…
Using data from online grocery orders in the United States, Instacart has determined each state’s favorite flavor relative to the national average — excluding vanilla. (Getty Images)
Using data from online grocery orders in the United States, Instacart has determined each state’s favorite flavor relative to the national average — excluding…
Using data from online grocery orders in the United States, Instacart has determined each state’s favorite flavor relative to the national average — excluding vanilla. (Getty Images)
General Manager of Museum of Ice Cream Chicago, Byron Bell, gave John Landecker the scoop on the Chicago location of Museum of Ice Cream. Byron and Landecker talked weekend details, what to expect, and the history of ice cream.