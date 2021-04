LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 15: Bradley Whitford poses with the Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series Award for ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ in the press room during the 2019 Creative Arts Emmy Awards on September 15, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Known for his beloved role as Josh Lyman on ‘The West Wing’, Emmy Award-winning actor Bradley Whitford has made a career of being ready for any role. He joins John Landecker to talk about the upcoming season premiere of ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’, the enduring popularity of ‘The West Wing,’ and his very close connection to John Landecker himself.