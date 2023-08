Jon Hansen filling in for John Landecker, invites Blockbuster Blake Stubbs on the show and together they discuss what’s currently out in theatres and the staying power of Oppenheimer and Barbie at the box office as well as Barbie getting a limited IMAX run in late September. And then a brief discussion about the complexities of the actors and writers striking, but some films being allowed to be released.

