Oscars statuettes are displayed backstage before a previous Academy Awards ceremony. This year, the nominees for the 95th Academy Awards will be announced by…
Oscars statuettes are displayed backstage before a previous Academy Awards ceremony. This year, the nominees for the 95th Academy Awards will be announced by actors Riz Ahmed and Allison Williams. (Photo by Matt Petit – Handout/A.M.P.A.S. via Getty Images)
Oscars statuettes are displayed backstage before a previous Academy Awards ceremony. This year, the nominees for the 95th Academy Awards will be announced by…
Oscars statuettes are displayed backstage before a previous Academy Awards ceremony. This year, the nominees for the 95th Academy Awards will be announced by actors Riz Ahmed and Allison Williams. (Photo by Matt Petit – Handout/A.M.P.A.S. via Getty Images)