Rock & Roll icon Billy Corgan joins John Landecker on the show this evening to promote an event coming to Highland Park Recreation Center this Saturday, July 8th. Listen to the interview below and check out the event here. It’s free, however donations are suggested to help Cooper, one of the young men gravely injured during the shooting in Highland Park July 4th last year.
Billy Corgan’s National Wrestling Alliance event HP Cares for Cooper
by: Breandan Rook
Posted:
Updated:
Close
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now