Your host, the legendary John Landecker, is joined by Herb Weisbaum, The ConsumerMan, an Emmy-award-winning broadcaster and one of America’s top consumer experts. He’s been protecting us for more than 40 years, having covered the consumer beat for CBS News, NBC News, and The TODAY Show, among others.

He is currently a Contributing Editor at Checkbook.org, a nonprofit organization that helps consumers get good service and low prices. He also hosts their Consumerpedia podcast.

Together they discuss what a buy now pay later plans and some of the pitfalls and risks that ensue when you agree to them. Check out Herb’s full article on Buy Now, Pay Later Often a Debt Trap.