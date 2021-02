BERLIN, GERMANY – DECEMBER 11: Electric cars charge at a public charging station in the city center on December 11, 2020 in Berlin, Germany. Electric cars are growing in consumer acceptance and popularity in Germany. (Photo by Sean Gallup/Getty Images)

With giants like GM and Jaguar promising an all-electric line of cars in the near future, has the electric auto revolution finally begun in full? Consumer Guide Automotive publisher Tom Appel joins John Landecker to look at the future of autos and if gas will be a thing of the past.