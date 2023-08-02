Your Host, the legendary John Landecker is joined by Herb Weisbaum, The ConsumerMan, an Emmy-award-winning broadcaster and one of America’s top consumer experts. He’s been protecting us for more than 40 years, having covered the consumer beat for CBS News, NBC News, and The TODAY Show, among others.

He is currently a Contributing Editor at Checkbook.org, a nonprofit organization that helps consumers get good service and low prices. He also hosts their Consumerpedia podcast.

Together they discuss the best thing to do when shopping to repair your appliances, and when, where, and how to buy.

Herb has given us a link for local appliance ratings which is totally free! Click here to visit the page!