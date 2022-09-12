WGN Radio 720 - Chicago's Very Own
Andy Masur (WGN Radio photo)
by: Breandan Rook
Posted: Sep 12, 2022 / 10:05 PM CDT
Updated: Sep 12, 2022 / 09:06 PM CDT
Andy Masur, WGN Sports Reporter and new Hamp and OB mediator, joins John Landecker on the show to talk about the Bears game this Sunday and some of the new baseball rules, including a pitch clock!
