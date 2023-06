Contributing editor of Checkbook.org and host of Consumerpedia podcast (available where all podcasts are found) Herb Weisbaum, AKA the ConsumerMan, joins John Landecker to talk about Amazon and Microsoft being fined for violating children’s privacy rights. Later on, hear about shopping around for the best home insurance policy. Herb has a great link for WGN listeners to help them shop around for their home insurance policies. Click the link here!

