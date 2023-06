Michael Laurich, an Aquarist at Shedd Aquarium, joins John Landecker to talk all things turtles. Listen to hear about the difference between turtles and tortoises, World Sea Turtle Day at Shedd Aquarium, the importance of turtles in our ecosystem, and more! The two also discuss the upcoming birthday of “Nickel”, a beloved rescue Green sea turtle who came to Shedd Aquarium in 2003.

