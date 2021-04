FILE – In this July 17, 2019 file photo American Airlines planes are parked on the tarmac at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport in Phoenix. American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL) on Thursday, April 22, 2021, reported a loss of $1.25 billion in its first quarter. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin, File)

We’ve all seen it: passengers on flights acting strange. Whether it’s bare feet on the window, make-out sessions with their partners and more, it seems that bad behavior is unavoidable in commercial aircraft. Luckily, Passenger Shaming has created a way to give these in-flight ne’er-do-wells a public tongue-lashing.

Creator Shawn Kathleen joins John Landecker to share her journey from EMT to police officer to flight attendant and how her humorous observations became an Instagram phenomenon.