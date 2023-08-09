Your host, the legendary John Landecker, is joined by Herb Weisbaum, The ConsumerMan, an Emmy-award-winning broadcaster and one of America’s top consumer experts. He’s been protecting us for more than 40 years, having covered the consumer beat for CBS News, NBC News, and The TODAY Show, among others.

He is currently a contributing editor at Checkbook.org, a nonprofit organization that helps consumers get good service and low prices. He also hosts their Consumerpedia podcast.

On the show, Herb breaks down the newest scam AI applications as well as other apps that will drain your battery, steal your information, or even charge you hundreds after your free trial! Listen below to hear the facts about apps, then go read Herb’s article on the subject.