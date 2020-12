It’s indisputable: Die Hard is a Christmas movie. But is it a holiday musical? It is now.

For five years, the team behind ‘Yippee Ki-Yay Merry Christmas’ has been perfecting their parody of the 80’s action classic to shake up your holidays. Now you can watch the entire professionally filmed performance for free. Writer Michael Shepherd Jordan joins John Landecker to talk about the production and share a few interesting facts about Die Hard.