NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JUNE 18: Eric Petersen attends the “Kevin Can F Himself” premiere during the 2021 Tribeca Festival at Hudson Yards on June 18, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Tribeca Festival)

Carol Stream, IL native Eric Petersen joins John Landecker to talk about his new show, ‘Kevin Can F Himself’, and how it sparks conversation about the role pf women in the classic sitcom format.

