Jonny Boucher, Founder of A Sip of Hope and Hope for the Day

The holidays can be tough on mental health, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic. But a coffee shop in Logan Square is offering solace to those struggling with their mental health and giving money to suicide prevention and mental health education efforts.

A Sip of Hope founder Jonny Boucher joins John Landecker to share his story of bringing education and empathy to the mental health conversation and how A Sip of Hope has inspired a new NBC show.