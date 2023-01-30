WGN-TV’s Tahman Bradley joins John Landecker to preview the ‘Chicago Mayoral Forum.’ Tahman talks about difference between a forum and a debate and shares some of the topics the candidates will discuss.

WGN-TV’s Tahman Bradley and Lourdes Duarte will be the two moderators for the forum which will be broadcast live Tuesday, January 31st at 7pm on WGN-TV, the WGN+ TV streaming app on Roku, Amazon Fire TV and Apple TV; online at WGNTV.com/Live and the WGN News mobile app. It will also be simulcast on WGN Radio and WGN Radio’s digital streams.