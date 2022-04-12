Chicago’s own Chef Manny Mendoza joins John Landecker on the show tonight to give us a taste of what he’s been cooking up. Chef Mendoza tells us his story about a love for cooking, inspired by his mother, his education at the Culinary Institute of America, and how he uses food infused with cannabis to create an educational environment in which to change the stigmas and gain representation in the Cannabis wellness industry. If you are interested in learning more about Chef Mendoza, a link to his ted talk can be found here. More information on Chef Manny’s Herbal Notes Dining Experience can be found here.

