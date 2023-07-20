Founder and Executive Director of the Illinois Rock and Roll Museum Ron Romero and Board Director Jim Murphy join John Landecker to discuss the inductees of the 3rd Annual Illinois Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony. This year Bob Sirott will be joining John as an Illinois Rock and Roll Hall of Fame DJ as an inductee. Visit their website roadtorock.org to learn more about the museum and the Hall of Fame, click on the link here!

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction