26-year-old Jake Goldstein is shaking up the fitness industry with individual gym ‘pods’

An accomplished athlete and astute businessman, Jake Goldstein is challenging the gym and fitness industry with a simple idea: make the gym more personal. His new company, Bold, is upending the accepted business model of gym membership with new “pods” fitted with the latest and greatest equipment that can facilitate a better workout in a focused environment.

Goldstein joins John Landecker to talk about the beginnings of this new venture and how the pandemic made his idea more relevant than he could have imagined.