Pleasure boats gather along the shore of Lake Michigan near downtown Chicago Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato)

Award-winning author, speaker, educator, and lifelong travel enthusiast Melanie Holmes joins John Landecker to talk about her latest book titled 100 Things To Do in Illinois Before You Die.

If you’re looking to learn more about Melanie and her book, you can attend one of the following upcoming events (All events are free and open to the public):



Saturday, May 27, from 12 – 2 p.m.

Sock Monkey Museum Gift Shop

210 Robert Parker Coffin Rd

Long Grove, IL 60047



Saturday, June 3, from 1 – 2:30 p.m.

Allerton Retreat Center, Mansion Library

515 Old Timber Rd, Monticello, IL 61856



Wednesday, June 7, from 6 – 7 p.m.

The Hayner Public Library District – Genealogy & Local History Branch

401 State St, Alton, IL 62002



Saturday, June 10, from 10:30 – 11:30 a.m.

Sherman Public Library

2100 E Andrew Rd, Sherman, IL 62684



Thursday, June 15, from 1 – 2 p.m.

Chillicothe Public Library

430 N Bradley Ave, Chillicothe, IL 61523