WTTW reporter Heather Cherone on the city releasing the bodycam video of former CPD Supt. Eddie Johnson: ‘Why wasn’t there a sobriety test performed?’

Ji Suk Yi

FILE – In this Nov. 24, 2015 file photo, Chicago police officers line up outside the District 1 central headquarters during a protest of the police shooting of 17-year-old Laquan McDonald, in Chicago. The city of Chicago is watching closely for word of a verdict in the case of Chicago Police Officer Jason Van Dyke charged with murder in the 2014 shooting of McDonald. The Chicago Police Department has canceled days off and put officers on 12-hour shifts. (AP Photo/Paul Beaty, File)

Heather Cherone, political reporter for WTTW News, joins Ji to discuss her latest story surrounding the 371 complaints filed against CPD officers for their response to protests sparked by the death of George Floyd. They also discuss the body camera footage released by the city from the night former police Superintendent Eddie Johnson was found asleep at the wheel in October 2019.

