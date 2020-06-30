WTTW reporter Heather Cherone on the city releasing the bodycam video of former CPD Supt. Eddie Johnson: ‘Why wasn’t there a sobriety test performed?’

Ji Suk Yi speaks with Owner of Vault Gallerie and Curator of The Mural Movement, Delilah, about her efforts to bring hope to various communities throughout Chicago. Delilah has been making arrangements during the duration of quarantine to have artists create murals on store fronts that have been boarded up, in hopes of bringing optimism to everyone impacted by the current times we're experiencing.

To get involved by volunteering your time or donating funds to assist with purchasing art supplies, click HERE!