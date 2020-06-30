Heather Cherone, political reporter for WTTW News, joins Ji to discuss her latest story surrounding the 371 complaints filed against CPD officers for their response to protests sparked by the death of George Floyd. They also discuss the body camera footage released by the city from the night former police Superintendent Eddie Johnson was found asleep at the wheel in October 2019.
WTTW reporter Heather Cherone on the city releasing the bodycam video of former CPD Supt. Eddie Johnson: ‘Why wasn’t there a sobriety test performed?’
