People get down on their knee during a protest over the death of George Floyd in Chicago, Saturday, May 30, 2020. Protests were held throughout the country over the death of Floyd, a black man who died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers on May 25. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

AMITA Health Medical Group Dr. Jonathan Maks speaks with Ji about the first phase of human trials of antibody treatment for COVID-19, whether or not we will see a spike in COVID-19 cases due to the weekend’s protests, and the importance of using hand sanitizer and masks for those who take part in the protests around the city.