Ji Suk Yi is joined by entrepreneur and co-founder of City Health Tech Ibraheem Alinur to talk about their new handwashing device called Opal – a device that sits right next to the sink and encourages handwashing for 20 seconds by using interactive timed videos. Alinur says this product is designed to make handwashing "a fun, interactive, and educational experience" for all.

To pre-order an Opal device for you or your loved one, you can visit their website at www.cityhealth.tech.