What are ‘COVID Toes’? Dr. Amy Paller breaks down what you need to know

In Chicago, there is no better time than the spring to get outside and enjoy nature with your family, especially during this difficult time. Emily Reusswig, Director of Communications at Openlands, joins Ji to talk about their Get Outside Map that serves as an interactive guide to hundreds of outdoor sites in and around the city, including parks, forest preserves, hiking trails and much more. Make sure to check the space’s website to get updated information on closures and follow CDC guidelines on social distancing.