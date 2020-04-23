Listen Now
What are ‘COVID Toes’? Dr. Amy Paller breaks down what you need to know

Ji Suk Yi

Have you heard of ‘COVID toes’? The condition involves purple, blue, or red discoloration of the toes and sometimes fingers that look very similar to frostbite. Dr. Amy Paller is the chair of the Department of Dermatology at Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine. She is also a pediatric dermatologist at the Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children’s Hospital of Chicago. She joins Ji to discuss what she’s seeing with her patients, her hypotheses as to what might be causing the symptoms, and much more.

