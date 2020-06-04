Listen Now
Viral sensation “Dreadhead Cowboy” on riding his horse in the George Floyd protests: “I had to represent Chicago”

Ji Suk Yi

Adam Hollingsworth, better know as The Dreadhead Cowboy takes the Chicago streets along with protesters.

If you’re a Chicagoan, you have seen Adam Hollingsworth, better know as the Dreadhead Cowboy, riding his horse throughout the city. Adam spoke with Ji about becoming a viral sensation, riding along with the protesters over the weekend, being falsely accused of stealing a horse from the police on social media, his car being vandalized, and what it like owning five horses. Adam has a GoFundMe so he can teach children in his community how to ride & take care of horses and travel to other inner-city areas! To contribute, visit www.gofundme.com/f/dreadhead.

