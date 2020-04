Ed Kaczmarek and Daniel Gaughan, co-founders of Urban Pooch in Ravenswood, joins Ji to discuss how they are remaining open to help those on the front lines business with Gov. Pritzker’s ‘stay-at-home’ order. Urban Pooch is open as an essential business for daycare, boarding, and retail on Monday-Saturday from 8 am-5 pm. To shop online 24-7, visit shop.urbanpooch.com. Call 773-942-6445 for more details.

