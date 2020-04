FILE – In this Jan. 27, 2014 file photo, students walk between buildings on the University of Illinois campus in Urbana, Ill. A review of University of Illinois finances Monday, April 14, 2014, shows the school has brought in more money than it has spent since 2013. But the university has put off more than a billion dollars in maintenance. (AP Photo/David Mercer, File)

Andrea Darlas, Sr. Dir. of Constituent Engagement at the University of Illinois, joins Ji to share her insight on the social and economic impact of COVID-19 on the university. They also talk about the university’s new Emergency Dean Fund, which was created to help students who are faced with difficulties during this unique time. For more information on the Emergency Dean Fund at the University of Illinois, visit Illinois.edu.