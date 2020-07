A couple enjoy swimming in the Lake Michigan at North Beach in Chicago, Thursday, July 12, 2012. The Chicago area headed for another 90-degree high away from Lake Michigan Thursday afternoon. It marks the 26th time this year that area temperatures have surged to such levels. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

Did you know that drowning ranks fifth among the leading causes of unintentional injury death in the United States? Dave Benjamin, Co-Founder of the Great Lakes Surf Rescue Project, joins the Ji Suk Yi show to talk about important swimming safety tips to help you and your kids be safe this summer while in the water.