Restaurateur Alpana Singh checks in with Ji

Ji Suk Yi

Alpana Singh of Terra & Vine (Brian Cassella / Chicago Tribune)

Alpana Singh, host of ‘Check, Please!‘ and owner of Evanston’s Terra & Vine talks with Ji about the revival of her restaurant amid coronavirus pandemic reopening, her stance on diversity in the wine industry, and much more.

Ji Suk Yi
Weeknights 7pm

Born in South Korea, Ji Suk Yi immigrated to the U.S. when she was almost five years old. She had an eclectic childhood— a fusion of Southern and Korean American culture. She’s called Chicago home since 2006. (Click for more.)
